'No games': Ex-prosecutor explains how judges can keep Trump in line

The judges overseeing criminal cases into Donald Trump may have to pay extra close attention to keep him from scamming them, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Friday.

Kirschner appeared on The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell, where he was asked about the former president's mounting legal problems. The biggest challenge is likely one of scheduling, according to Kirschner.

"Because when you have so many pending cases involving largely one defendant, it becomes an extraordinary challenge. When I was prosecuting in D.C., I would often have defendants with multiple cases, and what sometimes would happen is the defense attorneys would play one case against another. They would say, you know what? I'm too busy over here to really prepare for the trial over there, and then they would go into the other courtroom and say I am too busy over there to prepare for the trial over here."

He continued:

"I think that all of the judges will have to keep a close eye on Donald Trump and his legal team to make sure that there are no games being played on the scheduling front, and I very much look forward to see which of these trials is the first one to actually go."

