'Political torment': Trump whines about Jan. 6 investigation while defending rioters at anti-Cheney rally

Donald Trump complained about the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol as he campaigned against the body's vice chair, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Trump held a Sat. rally at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, an arena he failed to fill.

"She's aided and abetted the radical Democrat (sic) Party in one of the most unhinged, lawless, and dangerous witch hunts of all time, the unselect committee on Jan. 6," Trump said.

"But as one of nation's leading proponents of the insurrection hoax, Liz Cheney has pushed a grotesquely false, fabricated, and hysterical, partisan narrative and that was the narrative of day, which has become the pretext for the most chilling assault on your civil liberties in generations. Look what they're doing to these people, look what they're doing to these people," he said, apparently referring to those charged for the Jan. 6 attack.

He went on a friend described him as "the most honest man in the history of our country."

"It's true," said the man who documented making 30,573 false or misleading claims.

"And now you look the so-called word insurrection, Jan. 6, what a lot of crap. What a lot of crap. And most of this country knows it, and you know who else knows it? The Democrats. It's another con job just like Russia, Russia, Russia. This was made up by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats, a total fake story," he said.

"She really represents despicable things. With Liz Cheney's support, the unselect committee has turned the United States House of Representatives into an instrument of political torment and repression," Trump claimed. "You know that, you see that every night."

