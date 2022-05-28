Trump fails to fill Wyoming arena at rally against Liz Cheney: report
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Less than one week after Donald Trump's grudgefest in Georgia was rejected by Republican voters, the former president traveled to Casper, Wyoming as he seeks to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for objecting to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The rally was attended by Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Kat Cammack (R-FL), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Senate GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) did not attend, but sent a video message that was booed by Trump's MAGA base.

Bryan Schott, a reporter for the Salt Lake Tribune, posted a picture from the arena 30 minutes before the program was scheduled to begin.

Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine, posted multiple photos showing empty seats after Trump's was to have taken the stage.


SmartNews