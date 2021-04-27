REVEALED: Trump and family stuck taxpayers with bills for undisclosed trips to his overseas golf resorts
Trump's forays into Scottish tourism and politics over the years have had mixed results, with controversy centred on his development of a golf course near Aberdeen AFP/File / Andy BUCHANAN

According to a report from the Scotsman, Donald Trump and his family stuck American taxpayers with thousands of dollars in previously undisclosed bills for travel and security costs when they visited the former president's golf courses overseas.

Based upon Freedom of Information Act requests from the group American Oversight, the report shows that at least £17,000 (approximately $24,000) was paid out for in the ex-president's first year in office for trips to his resorts in Ireland and Scotland.

According to the report, "Turnberry and Doonbeg received a string of payments throughout 2017," and that taxpayers were also on the hook for "several thousand pounds for luxury car rentals during a visit to Scotland by Trump's son Eric."

One document showed an "invoice for 5,400 pounds, or about $7,000, from Trump's Turnberry resort in Scotland dated August 14, 2017," with the Scotsmen reporting "...it was unclear who visited Turnberry that month but that Trump's son Eric had flown to Scotland the previous month to play golf at his father's resorts.


Business Insider adds, "The newly disclosed expenses also included invoices for 5,310 pounds and 6,680 pounds, in July and April 2017, from Trump's Doonbeg resort in Ireland to cover Secret Service accommodations during Eric's trips," with more bills stemming from luxury car rentals linked to the president's son.

According to the report, "While the sums involved are relatively small, they provide further evidence of how Mr Trump's private businesses received taxpayers' money thanks to his public office. Throughout the 74-year-old's single term, his Turnberry resort alone received close to £300,000 [approximately $417,230] from the Secret Service.

