Trump gloats about Liz Cheney's ouster and calls her a 'bitter, horrible human being'
Donald Trump (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday gloated about House Republicans' vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership position with a statement that included a typical stream of personal insults.

"Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being," the twice-impeached former one-term president wrote. "I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party."

Trump then accused her of being a "warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster."

Despite her own party's disapproval, Cheney is vowing not to back off her criticisms of Trump and the role he played in inciting riots in the United States Capitol building on January 6th.

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," Cheney said after being ousted. "We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution and I think it's very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution."