Trump kids stripped from lawsuit to speed up another Donald Trump trial

Donald Trump will face trial in yet another civil case on an expedited schedule now that his children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump, have been voluntarily dropped from the case after they made it clear their father was the "principle architect" of the conduct called into question.

The lawsuit dates back five years, when viewers of the Apprentice sued Trump, his company, and his kids. According to the lawsuit, they were conned into paying thousands of dollars for desktop videophones that Trump touted as the next big piece of technology. In reality, they were rendered obsolete by smartphones, according to Bloomberg.

"Donald Trump won’t be joined by his children when he goes to trial in a civil suit alleging he ripped off viewers of his Celebrity Apprentice TV show for years by pitching investments in a doomed desktop videophone — a device he insisted was the next big thing," the outlet reported.

Bloomberg continues: "Former Trump fans who filed the suit five years ago voluntarily dropped Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump as defendants to streamline the dispute ahead of a trial set for January, according to a stipulation between the parties signed Friday by the judge overseeing the case."

Interestingly, the case will still feature the depositions with Trump's children. Those depositions reportedly show that the kids pointed to their dad as the one responsible for the purported conduct.

"The sworn depositions of the Trump children 'made clear' that the former president 'was the architect, principal actor, and largest beneficiary of the fraudulent scheme,' plaintiffs’ lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a statement," Bloomberg added. "As part of the agreement, depositions testimony from the three children — who worked closely with their father while his TV show aired — can still be used at trial. The former president and his company, Trump Corp., remain defendants."