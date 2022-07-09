Cipollone's 8-hour testimony will light a fire under Trump's inner circle to talk to investigators: legal analyst
Appearing on MSNBC with host Ali Velshi early Saturday morning, the Democrat's chief counsel during Donald Trump's first impeachment trial claimed the 8-hour testimony given by former White House counsel Pat Cipollone will likely provoke a rush of members of Donald Trump's inner circle to talk to investigators out of fear they might have been implicated in the Jan 6th insurrection.

Speaking with the host, legal analyst Daniel Goldman claimed anyone who might have taken part in helping the president with his plan to steal the election would want to be one of the first to fess up in an effort to avoid criminal charges.

"They don't know what each other has said, now they are now starting to see what the committee understands, what the other witnesses have said," he explained. "It is almost like a sprint to get in first to tell the story in your own terms. That is always more beneficial than being the last one nd having to have a bit more of a target on your back."

"This is what happens often in criminal investigations," he elaborated. "I am very interested to see whether and to what extent any of these witnesses go marching into the Department of Justice to cooperate with them. Because what everybody is realizing now is that there was a crime spree as Cipollone indicated to Cassidy Hutchinson. The question now, who is going to have a target on his or her back as a part of the criminal investigation? You don't want to be the last one standing. You want to be the first one to cooperate and gave your information and get on the right side of the investigation."

"That is why Cipollone came in," he suggested. "I expect that others have realized, 'oh boy, we better get in'."

