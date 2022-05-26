Trump loses appeal in NY civil probe -- now he'll have to testify under oath

A four-judge panel has ruled against former President Donald Trump in his attempt to get out of testifying under oath in a civil lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General.
Per The Associated Press, the panel upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling from earlier this year that enforced the New York AG's subpoena against the twice-impeached former president.
In their ruling, the judges shot down arguments made by Trump lawyers that he should not be forced to testify in a civil probe while a parallel criminal probe into the same instance was also ongoing.
"The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination," they wrote.
RELATED: 'Trumpism without Trump': MAGA movement may be moving on without ex-president who inspired it
Additionally, the Manhattan District Attorney's criminal investigation into Trump's business practices shut down earlier this year, which means he is no longer facing the threat of criminal prosecution in that particular instance.
The investigation centers on whether the Trump Organization fraudulently misled investors and government officials about a wide range of its property values in an effort to minimize taxes.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing.