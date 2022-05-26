Trump rages at Kellyanne Conway -- and suggests she 'go back to her crazy husband' if she thinks he lost in 2020
Donald Trump (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump is coming out swinging at longtime loyalist Kellyanne Conway for claiming in her new book that she told the former president that he had legitimately lost the 2020 election.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the twice-impeached former one-term president said he wanted nothing to do with his former White House counselor if she thought President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

"Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election," Trump fumed. "If she had I wouldn't have dealt with her any longer -- she would have been wrong -- could go back to her crazy husband."

Trump then posted false claims about the 2020 election and promoted the widely ridiculed new documentary by right-wing activist Dinesh D'Souza about the 2020 election.

"The election was RIGGED," Trump falsely claimed. "They used Covid to cheat and steal, and the evidence is massive and indisputable. See '2000 Mules.'"

