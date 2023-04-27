Donald Trump during a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Thursday claimed without evidence that the internal combustion engine is better for the environment than electric cars.

The former president claimed that manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles does more damage to the environment than fossil fuels, an assertion that has been debunked by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The electric car takes so much energy to create the battery that they won't break even environmentally if you're a believer that,” Trump said during a speech at the downtown Manchester DoubleTree before an enthusiastic audience that cheered him on waving red MAGA caps.

“The making of the battery throws off more, let's call it dirt, into the air, dirt into the air, than anything you're going to do by driving one of our very beautiful cars around for a long period of time,” Trump said.

The claim is at odds with research conducted by the EPA EPA, which on its website states that “greenhouse gas emissions associated with an electric vehicle over its lifetime are typically lower than those from an average gasoline-powered vehicle, even when accounting for manufacturing.”

Trump promised to keep internal combustion engines on the market as long as he’s president.

“And if you want to buy a car powered by internal combustion engine, or a hybrid, or if you want to buy an electric car, some people like an electric car, like what 4 percent. of the people, you'll be able to do it long into the future,” Trump said.

“We're gonna put it all back, and if you want to have a gas stove, you're going to be able to have a gas stove too.”

Watch the video below or at this link.