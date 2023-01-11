Watch: Trump unleashes wild new rant about the 'Twitter files' — alleges an FBI conspiracy to overthrow him

Former President Donald Trump posted a new video to his personal social media site on Tuesday to proclaim he's been framed by the FBI and Twitter CEO Elon Musk somehow has the proof.

Flanked by flags and covered in darker bronzer than usual, Trump said that the FBI has been orchestrating a "censorship campaign against the American people, and frankly, against me."

Trump claims that the FBI was involved in Twitter agreeing not to post nude photos of President Joe Biden's son on their platform without his consent. It's an old story that the FBI has already denied, but it is something that the House Republicans have decided to investigate.

"We are providing it so that they can take whatever action they deem appropriate under their terms of service to protect their platform and protect their customers, but we never direct or ask them to take action," the FBI officials said in December, according to FoxNews.com.

"FBI San Francisco is notifying you of the below accounts which may potentially constitute violations of Twitter's Terms of Service for any action or inaction deemed appropriate within Twitter policy," the email from the FBI says in a 2022 email after Elon Musk took over the company. Musk hasn't indicated whether Twitter Terms of Service were or were not violated in this case, but the accounts appear to be suspended. So, clearly Musk agreed with the tip from the FBI.

Trump said that the government tried so hard to stop it from coming out and attempted to tie the 2022 email to the 2020 election.

"We must have free speech in our country. We must have a fair and free press," Trump said. As a privately traded company, Twitter does not have to abide by the First Amendment, as evidenced by the decision to kill anyone tweeting out airline tracking information that is publicly available online. The First Amendment also doesn't say anything about a "fair press," which would have gotten right-wing websites in trouble long before the lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems.

Trump goes on to allege that high-ranking national security officials are "very likely" working with corporations all over the country to quash Free Speech and "steal an election."

See the video below or at the link here.



