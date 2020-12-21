Ex-White House aide deflates Fox host over voter fraud claims: Trump's lawyers are running a 'PR campaign'
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo and former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. (Screenshot)

Speaking to former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney this Monday, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked him to comment on President Trump's last-ditch effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"Could this be a potential win for President Trump?" she asked Mulvaney.

"Potentially, sure," Mulvaney replied. "But I think we have to be honest with ourselves Maria. No one's been impressed with the results of the legal up until now. It's been run mostly as a PR campaign it seems, not a serious legal inquiry."

Mulvaney went on to encourage Trump and his supporters to focus on the upcoming Georgia runoffs that will determine control of the Senate.

"Because if the Democrats take control of the Senate, then there will be no opportunity at all to do any investigations after January 20th," Mulvaney said, adding that only then will we "finally find out what happened in the election in 2020."

Watch the video below:


Mulvaney: Everyone's 'relieved' that the stimulus bill is out www.youtube.com