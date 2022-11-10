‘Obviously he’s misinformed’: Nevada official fires back at Trump’s corruption smear
Donald Trump received harsh push-back from the top election official in Nevada's most populous county after the former president alleged that the county that includes Las Vegas had corrupt voting systems.

"Clark County, Nevada, has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam [Laxalt]!), as do many places in our soon-to-be third world country," Trump alleged without evidence on his Truth Social microblogging website.

Clark County took to social media to refute the allegations, KSNV-TV reported.

"We have heard his outrageous claims, but he is obviously still misinformed about the law and our election processes that ensure the integrity of elections in Clark County," the county said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"First, we could not speed up the process even if we wanted to," Clark County explained. "Nevada state law requires us to accept and process all mail ballots received before 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, if they are postmarked on or before Election Day."

"Nevada law requires we check each signature on every mail ballot envelope, and if one does not match what is in our records, we are required by law to give that voter until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, to cure their signature," the statement continued. "In addition, there are provisional ballots to process, and we will not be able to complete that task until we receive reports from the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday, Nov. 16. This process ensures that individuals do not vote twice in Nevada."

Rio Lacanlale of the Reno Gazette Journal reported Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria also had a press conference on the subject.

“Obviously he’s misinformed, two years later, about the law and our election processes, which ensure the integrity of elections in Clark County and the State," Gloria explained.

The press conference was recorded by Fox 5 reporter Maddie White.

