'A lot of silence from Republicans' about Trump's stealing of classified documents: reporter

On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell highlighted the double standard surrounding Republicans who attacked Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server to handle sensitive work, but who are are now staying silent amid reports that former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents on his way out of the White House.

"I know from the email scandal in 2016, 2017, that a lot of Republican officials are very concerned about the top secret clearance and information not going into the wrong places," said anchor Jake Tapper. "So I assume, correct me if I am wrong, many officials came out and decried what happened here?"



"You will be disappointed, that is not the case," said Mitchell. "Republicans have been silent when they don't want to contradict their previous statements, they'll conveniently not respond. So we are see a lot of silence from Republican members. We know it's not going to be the same. We know the way they came, the way they came to Hillary Clinton was partisan and it wasn't equal to the way they have responded to many of the controversies from former President Trump. And so this is just another one on the list where Republicans are not holding him accountable in the same way they've held Democrats for similar behavior or, quite frankly, even less serious behavior."

