Court gives 'Freedom Convoy' truckers until 7 to vacate Ambassador Bridge -- or risk possible arrest
Truckers and supporters on foot arrive at Parliament Hill in Canadian capital Ottawa on January 29, 2022 to protest government vaccination mandates(AFP)

A Canadian court on Friday told the anti-vax truckers occupying the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario are being given until this evening to vacate -- or risk potentially getting arrested.

CBC Windsor News 6 reporter Katerina Georgieva brings word that an injunction against the protesters occupying the bridge has been granted and will take effect starting at 7 p.m.

Additionally, the Windsor Police Department has put out a new warning to the demonstrators that they could soon be arrested if they don't leave the bridge.

"We are providing notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the blocking of streets may be committing a criminal offence and must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges," the department said. "You could be arrested if you are a party to the offence or assisting others in the direct or indirect commission of this offence."

The police also warned the demonstrators that their vehicles could be seized, and said that any Americans who get arrested may be denied reentry to their native country.

Earlier on Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in his province and issued a new order aimed at ending the truckers' siege of Ambassador Bridge.

