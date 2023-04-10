Former President Donald Trump launched a tirade against his former attorney general, William Barr, for saying that he will likely face federal charges over the stash of classified documents FBI agents found at his Mar-a-Lago country club.

Barr made the comments during an interview over the weekend with ABC News, during which he said he believes the Stormy Daniels hush payment case being pursued by Manhattan prosecutors is weak, but that "I'd be most concerned about the documents at Mar-a-Lago. I think that's a serious potential case. I think they probably have some very good evidence."

This statement enraged the former president, who took to his Truth Social platform Monday.

"Slovenly and pathetic Bill Barr, our COWARD former A.G., was on ABC FAKE NEWS this weekend making statements that he knows nothing about (he was long since gone from the White House, I wanted him out!) concerning the BOXES HOAX, a continuation of RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, the Mueller Witch Hunt, & more," wrote Trump. "While he correctly puts down the N.Y.D.A. case, he plays up the equally ridiculous BOXES HOAX, where Biden should have the problem, not me. Barr is a weak & angry RINO!"

Barr, who served as attorney general in the George H. W. Bush administration before reprising that role through the second half of Trump's term, was continually accused of weaponizing the Justice Department in favor of the former president, including by pre-spinning the Mueller Report on interference by Russia into the 2016 election. He was a large proponent of so-called "unitary executive theory," which denies checks by other branches of government on the presidency.

However, he has grown more critical of his former boss in the wake of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which has led to his falling out of Trump's inner circle.

Trump is being investigated by special counsel Jack Smith over his handling of classified documents that were found in the former president's Florida home.