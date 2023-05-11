CNN boss defends having rabid MAGA audience cheer Trump on during town hall

CNN boss Chris Licht on Thursday morning was defiant in the face of criticism from even some of his own reporters over the network's falsehood-filled town hall with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

As reported by media journalist Brian Stelter, Licht held a conference call with CNN's staff on Thursday morning in which he defended the decision to pack the town hall audience with hardcore Trump supporters who cheered him on when he mocked the woman whom a grand jury found that he likely sexually abused.

"While we all may have been uncomfortable hearing people clapping, that was also an important part of the story," said Licht, who argued Trump supporters represent "a large swath of America."

Licht also praised moderator Kaitlan Collins for trying her best to fact check the former president in real time when he spouted lies about the 2020 presidential election being "stolen" from him.

"You do not have to like the former president's answers, but you can't say that we didn't get them," Licht said. "Kaitlan pressed him again and again and made news. Made a lot of news!"