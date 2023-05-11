Trump sparked 'outrage and fear' among US allies during town hall performance: CNN's Jim Sciutto
Former President Donald Trump hinted during his CNN town hall appearance on Wednesday night that he would cut off American military support to Ukraine -- and he wouldn't even say whether he wanted to see Russia or Ukraine prevail in the conflict.

CNN's Jim Sciutto on Thursday morning said that some of America's allies watched the town hall and came away alarmed about the former president's attitude toward the conflict, and they think he could decidedly tip the scales in Russia's favor should he win a second term.

In fact, Sciutto said that officials from European officials he spoke with reacted with "outrage and fear" to the comments.

"Their fear is if Trump is reelected that the U.S. and perhaps its allies will stop supporting Ukraine," he said. "Trump used a both-sides approach to that war that does not align with the facts. Russia invaded Ukraine unprovoked. It invaded the territory of the sovereign nation."

Sciutto then recounted how Russia has deliberately brutalized Ukrainian civilians during its invasion.

"Part of Russia's military strategy, as we've seen every day in that country, is to kill civilians," he said. "Remember the stories: Rape, men, women, and children killed in the most horrible ways, and daily missile and bombing attacks that target civilian infrastructure. So Trump's both-sides description of that war does not align with the facts or reality."

