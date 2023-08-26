Trump codefendants could face $500k in legal fees unless they strike a deal: expert

Donald Trump's alleged coconspirators are facing between $250,000 and $500,000 in possible legal fees, unless they decide to strike a deal with prosecutors, according to a legal expert.

Trump was arrested along with more than a dozen others in Fulton County, Georgia, in connection with their alleged scheme to overturn Trump's devastating 2020 presidential loss. With that many alleged coconspirators, the question for many is on who might get a deal requiring them to cooperate with the prosecution.

That's one of the questions raised in an article published on Saturday by Axios.

The piece notes that more than "a dozen of former President Trump's close allies face growing legal bills when he's least able to help — and they're turning to desperate measures to raise money for their fights."

"Trump's co-defendants in the Fulton County case each need legal teams that could cost well into the six figures," the article states.

The report also quotes Caren Morrison, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York and an associate professor of law at Georgia State University, as saying, "Even if you do some back-of-the envelope accounting, I'd think each motion filed is going to cost a defendant in the five figures minimum."

The article also quotes Cornell Law School adjunct professor Randy Zelin. "I don't see anyone's fee less than $250,000-500,000" unless they strike a plea deal with prosecutors.," Zelin told the outlet.