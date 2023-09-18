Mehdi Hasan questions if Trump is 'cognitively impaired' after 'delusional' weekend of comments

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan pointed out the "openly delusional" comments coming from Donald Trump in the past weekend.

“You have voter ID to buy a loaf of bread. You have ID to buy a loaf of bread,” is among the claims Trump made over the weekend at a summit of the far-right group, Concerned Women for America.

In another speech, Trump proclaimed he was beating Barack Obama, the 44th president, in the 2024 election polls. He then bragged he beat Obama in 2016. He then corrected himself that it was Hillary Clinton he beat in 2016.

Trump even fumbled an attack on Biden's age while forgetting when World War II happened.

"We have a man who is totally corrupt and the worst president in the history of our country, who is cognitively impaired. In no condition to lead and is now in charge of dealing with Russia, and possible nuclear war. Just think of it. We would be in World War II very quickly," Trump said during a speech at the Family Research Council (FRC).



Trump was born at the end of World War II.

"Now, this is a man who says that he beat Obama in 2016, we're on the verge of World War II, and you need voter ID to buy a loaf of bread," said Hasan. "If Joe Biden had said any of those things, I'm guessing that it would be front-page news on every paper in the country. We just give a pass to the 77-year-old openly delusional Trump. The age debate is very weird, is it not?"

Columnist Wajahat Ali said he refuses to give Trump a "pass."

"I'm not for this both-sides nonsense. Joe Biden, criticize him for his age, we both do. There's two old men running for president, but he just finished a trip — an international trip, answering questions, and he knows that you do not need voter i.d. to buy bread. he knows that he ran against Trump and not Barack Obama, and he knows that we fought World War II and won. And I fear that if World War II did happen, I wonder what side Trump would fight for."

