'I aced it': Trump rambles about his 2020 competency test when pressed about age concerns
In a teaser for the upcoming "Meet the Press" interview with Donald Trump, NBC is reporting the former president gave a rambling answer about his age to new host Kristen Welker and fell back on boasting about a test he was given 3 years ago to gauge his mental competency and the possibility of dementia.

According to the report, the former president was pressed about his advanced age in light of similar questions about President Joe Biden.

In response, Trump harkened back to the 2020 test that took all of ten minutes while making claims about how the doctors administering reacted and then calling Walter Reed Army Medical Center an "incredible place."

According to the report, Trump said he was in favor of a competency test, although he expressed concerns it might be unconstitutional.

“You know, I took a test two years ago, three years ago. And as the doctors said — and it was in front of doctors and a whole big deal at Walter Reed [hospital], which is an incredible place. And I aced it. I get everything right. I’m all for testing. I frankly think testing would be a good thing," he told Welker with the NBC report adding, "Since the 2020 cycle, Trump has boasted that he 'aced' a cognitive test. But it was not an IQ test; it was a 10-minute screening used to evaluate mild cognitive impairment or early dementia."

Trump then added, "A lot of people say it’s not constitutional to do it. But I would be for testing, to test to make sure everyone’s just fine. But a lot of people say that can’t happen because of Constitution.”

The 77-year-old ex-president who is also facing four criminal indictments and a handful of civil lawsuits then claimed, "I’m not anywhere very near 80, by the way.”

