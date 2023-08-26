Trump contradicts Biden on president's docs probe: 'They can’t even set up a meeting'

Donald Trump on Saturday claimed President Joe Biden isn't fully cooperating the the special counsel investigating documents found at the president's residence and other locations.

Trump specifically said that the special counsel "can’t even set up a meeting" with Biden, but Biden has recently denied reports that there was such a request --- or even interest in it. Trump, who earlier in the day targeted a conservative Wall Street Journal reporter, took to Truth Social to rail against Biden.

"Remember all of the Fake News reporting that was done saying that Crooked Joe Biden was fully cooperating with the Robert Hur, the Special Council, concerning the thousands of boxes of Documents that Joe took out of the White House," Trump wrote Saturday. "Well, that turned out to be a big lie."

He then added:

"They can’t even set up a meeting, 'BIDEN IS BEING IMPOSSIBLE.' But I’m not, I even gave them, openly and freely, Security Tapes , and I come under the Presidential Records Act, Joe Doesn’t. It’s all about Election Interference!"

Trump did not provide a source for the claims that he was spreading.