George Conway: 'The Republican Party has a problem'

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, lawyer and Lincoln Project co-founder, George Conway, trashed Donald Trump's recent announcement that he'll be running again in 2024.

Speaking to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" about the op-ed, saying that even if Gov. Ron DeSantis intends to run against Trump, he'll lose.

"But if you think that’s great for the rest of us, I’ve got bad news for you," Conway said bluntly. "A big reason Trump announced his run is he fears criminal prosecution. He’s a desperate man, a threatened and rabid animal, who could face multiple indictments (the stolen classified documents, Georgia) over the next year."

"He thinks running for president, and the specter of violence from his fringiest supporters, will protect him from the prosecutors," Conway continued. "If he’s indicted, he promises 'problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.' And he’ll make good on that promise: As Sen. Mitch McConnell said last year, Trump was 'determined' to 'torch our institutions on the way out' in January 2021, merely because he lost an election."

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has long covered Trump, revealed in a podcast Tuesday that Trump believes announcing his race makes a Justice Department indictment more difficult.

"So just imagine what Trump would do to stay out of jail," wrote Conway.

While there was no Ivanka or Jared Kushner, even political allies weren't on hand, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Scarborough noted that Gaetz announced he couldn't get to Florida for the announcement because of "weather."

"I checked my weather app it looked pretty good, actually, the DCA and PBI," said the host. He went on to call Trump a "wounded politician," and Conway agreed.

"He does not carry the weight he once carried," Conway explained. "They're clearly not as afraid of him as they once were. They clearly don't want to kiss the ring in the way they once did. The problem is he's still there and he still has a chunk of the party, the rank and file members of the party who are almost cultishly in support of him. You know, he'll burn the house down before he lets anybody else take the nomination from him. If somebody is going to challenge him, and I think it has to be a one-on-one challenge, if it's a multi-candidate race he'll win it with 30 or 40 percent of the vote. The Republican Party has a problem. They have to fight Trump or watch him self-destruct. They're going to be in the blast radius. It's just a terrible, terrible choice that the Republican Party faces."

Conway's column explains that Trump "craves power" but more than that "he craves the attention" that he got while in the White House. It's another thing Haberman said she's heard from Trump world, that the former president really doesn't want to run for office again, but he wants to be president again.

According to Conway's op-ed, there are "too many Americans [who] would crawl on broken glass to vote against him, no matter who his general election opponent may be. They have seen enough."

Read the full column at the Washington Post and see the clip of Conway's appearance below: