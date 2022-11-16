'He doesn't have that power anymore': George Conway says Trump no longer has GOP's loyalty or fear
Donald Trump entered the 2024 presidential race, but George Conway said the Republican Party may not want him.

The former president announced Tuesday night that he would seek the GOP nomination for a third time, and Conway told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Trump had hollowed out a party that no longer needed him.

"There's a vacuum in the Republican Party, and it's a party that has not functioned as a real political party for quite some time," Conway said. "It's much more of a personality cult. It's a party that didn't have, for example, a platform in 2020, and so now you're -- the only thing holding it together was loyalty to Trump and fear of Trump, and in fact that Trump could destroy any number of politicians who stood against him, because of his popularity with the base. Now he doesn't have that power anymore."

"I don't think so, at least, and now you're seeing the fissures and cracks as the mainstream people in the party, who we saw how Trump was bad all along, kept their mouths shut, now trying to gain some semblance of control," he added.

