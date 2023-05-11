Trump could get sued by E. Jean Carroll again over his Truth Social outbursts: report

As Donald Trump deals with the blowback from being found liable for the sexual battery and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll, he has reportedly opened himself up for a new lawsuit through his rants on Truth Social.

Just after the former president was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million, he went on his own social media platform and once again called her a liar. This is the same conduct that led to her first lawsuit, and could in fact open him up to a second one on similar grounds, according to a Wednesday report from the New York Times.

"Hours after a Manhattan jury on Tuesday found that former President Donald J. Trump had sexually abused and defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll, Mr. Trump went on social media to call her a liar," the article states. "His unrelenting commentary on Ms. Carroll, her lawsuit and even the judge in the civil trial, Lewis A. Kaplan, raises questions about what repercussions Mr. Trump could face in any motions he makes before Judge Kaplan or in a promised appeal, or whether he could face a new defamation lawsuit."

The Times interviewed experts who said that, while Kaplan wasn't likely to impose sanctions for after-trial conduct, a new defamation lawsuit is entirely possible.

"Ms. Carroll could bring a new defamation lawsuit against Mr. Trump based on his recent comments, experts said," the article states.

“He doesn’t get carte blanche to defame her because she sued him once and collected and won,” said Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics professor at New York University School of Law, according to the New York Times.

"Ms. Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, and Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Mr. Tacopina, had no comment."