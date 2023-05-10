Eric Trump threatens to sue Rachel Maddow
Eric Trump / Gage Skidmore

Eric Trump is threatening to sue Rachel Maddow for highlighting his appearance alongside anti-Semites at an event at Trump National Doral in Miami.

The former president's younger son will speak at an event this weekend with his wife Lara, who was a Fox News contributor until her father-in-law entered the 2024 presidential race, and right-wing influencers Scott McKay and Charlie Ward, who have spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and praised Adolf Hitler, reported The Daily Beast.

“I can’t really believe they are going ahead with it,” Maddow said during her Monday night broadcast on MSNBC.

Trump complained on his Twitter account Tuesday night that Maddow was “walking a fine line,” adding that his family is “the most pro-Israel family in American political history" and pointed out that Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their children are Jewish.

“If [Maddow] or anyone else even remotely suggests I am anti-Semitic I will not hesitate to take legal action against them personally,” Trump tweeted.

Trump will be joined at the event by former Trump administration officials Peter Navarro, Michael Flynn, Matthew Whitaker and Kash Patel, in addition to former congressman Devin Nunes, who heads Donald Trump's social media company Truth Social.


