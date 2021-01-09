GOP congresswoman told to resign for failed coup attempt: ‘You disgraced your office on Day 4’
Screengrab.

One of the Republicans who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election hours after the fatal insurrection attempt by Trump supporters received a harsh response when she attempted to honor law enforcement on Saturdayu.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) posted a video for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day during her first week in Congress.

But Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), who also just began his term in Congress, was having none of it.

"You disgraced your office on Day 4 and got a Capitol Police officer killed through telling a vicious lie that incited Wednesday's insurrection.," Jones charged. "New Yorkers everywhere are embarrassed by you."

"Resign," he demanded.