Retired generals warn of 'lethal chaos' and 'civil war' if Trump attempts another coup in 2024

America could descend into "civil war" following the 2024 presidential election if former President Donald Trump or a "Trumpian loser" attempts another coup that results in "lethal chaos inside our military," according to three retired Army generals.

"In short: We are chilled to our bones at the thought of a coup succeeding next time," Paul D. Eaton, Antonio M. Taguba and Steven M. Anderson wrote in the Washington Post on Friday.

Saying they fear "military breakdown mirroring societal or political breakdown," the three generals noted that "a disturbing number of veterans and active-duty members" participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection.



"The potential for a total breakdown of the chain of command along partisan lines — from the top of the chain to squad level — is significant should another insurrection occur," they wrote. "The idea of rogue units organizing among themselves to support the 'rightful' commander in chief cannot be dismissed. Imagine competing commanders in chief — a newly reelected Biden giving orders, versus Trump (or another Trumpian figure) issuing orders as the head of a shadow government."

Such a scenario would result in our national security being crippled, which could allow enemies to attack the U.S., the generals wrote. They called the military's response to the aftermath of the 2020 election "striking and worrying," and said Congress and the Department of Justice "must show more urgency" in holding people accountable for inspiring the insurrection.

They also made specific recommendations with regard to the military, calling on the Pentagon to order a civics review on the Constitution and electoral integrity for all members. They also called for training on dealing with illegal orders, as well as efforts to root out propagandists and potential mutineers.

"Finally, the Defense Department should war-game the next potential post-election insurrection or coup attempt to identify weak spots," they wrote. "The military and lawmakers have been gifted hindsight to prevent another insurrection from happening in 2024 — but they will succeed only if they take decisive action now."

