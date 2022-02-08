Trump spokesperson: Attempts to overturn 2020 election ‘never going away until we get the correct result’

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Steve Bannon on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will never stop trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

While appearing on Bannon's "War Room" podcast, Harrington was asked about the purported process of "decertifying" the 2020 presidential election, even though no such process exists.

Despite this, Harrington said that the quest to decertify the 2020 election would continue.

"This is not going away," she said. "And this is never going away until we get the correct result."

READ MORE: Kentucky Republican apologizes to Congressional Black Caucus chair for profane altercation in Capitol subway

In fact, the correct result is that President Joe Biden won the electoral college vote by a tally of 306 to 232, while defeating Trump in the popular vote by 7 million votes.

Harrington went on to claim that she has new undisclosed evidence showing "just how fraudulent" the 2020 election was, despite the fact that even Trump's hand-picked Arizona "auditors" found that Biden won that state in 2020.

Watch the video below.







Attempts to overturn 2020 election ‘never going away until we get the correct result’: Trump spox www.youtube.com



