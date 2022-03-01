Trump had 'multiple phone calls' on January 6 with lawyer who pushed DOJ to overturn election
White House photo of President Donald Trump speaking on the phone aboard Air Force One en route to a campaign rally.

The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots has revealed that former President Donald Trump had "multiple phone calls" on January 6th, 2021 with an attorney who had pushed the United States Department of Justice to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In announcing a new set of subpoenas for witnesses on Tuesday, the committee claimed that attorney Kurt Olsen not only talked with Trump repeatedly on January 6th, but also "reportedly prepared a draft executive order for then-President Trump that would have directed the Department of Justice to 'take voter action'" and overturn President Joe Biden's victory.

Previous reporting about Olsen has indicated that he rose from relative obscurity to become a favorite of Trump's after he began promoting theories about ways to overturn the results of the election.

READ MORE: WATCH: Pro-Trump trucker protest organizer dismayed only 10 showed up after predicting massive turnout

As The Daily Beast reported last year, "Olsen's name also appeared on a memo that was hand-delivered to Trump in his very last days in office — a memo that also appeared to include a recommendation on resorting to 'martial law if necessary.'"

Sources who spoke with The Daily Beast about Olsen's legal theories on overturning the election described them as "nonsense."

SmartNews