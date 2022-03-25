Trump’s effort to overturn the election ‘touched all 3 branches of our government’: DNC chairman

The Democratic National Committee pounced on Friday after a week of fresh bombshells about Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) accused Trump of pressuring the lawmaker to "rescind" the 2020 election results and return Trump to power despite the fact he lost. There was also the bombshell report on Ginni Thomas texting Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning the results, potentially creating a conflict of interest for her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

DNC chairman Jaime Harrison accused House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) of a cover-up of conspiracy that included Trump supporters in all three branches of the federal government.

"There is no question why McCarthy so desperately tried to stop the Jan 6th committee after Pelosi agreed to all his initial demands," Harrison posted to Twitter. "It is clear now that the GOP attempt to overturn our election touched all 3 branches of our government- executive, legislative and judiciary!"

He suggested that Thomas had undermined trust in the judicial system.

"The Judiciary doesn’t have the military power of the executive branch or the power of the purse of the legislative branch… its powers is to interpret the law & have folks believe that interpretation is unbiased and just… when that faith is diminished then its power is also," Harrison said.



