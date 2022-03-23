LISTEN: Mo Brooks explains Trump's bonkers plan to 'rescind' the 2020 election

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Tuesday offered further details on his claim that former President Donald Trump repeatedly asked him to "rescind" the 2020 election.

Brooks offered more details of the scheme in an interview with NBC News after Trump un-endorsed the GOP congressman.

"He did not use the word decertify. He used the word rescind," Brooks said. "Well, I'm a lawyer. Rescind means that you render null and void."

"Do you guys have the power to do that in Congress?" NBC's Vaughn Hillyard asked.

"No," Brooks conceded.

Brooks said they wouldn't remove Biden from office through impeachment, but "through the rescission of the election results."

He said a new election would be the "natural follow-up to rescinding the election."

Brooks said Trump was making his demands after September 1 of 2021, when Joe Biden had already served more than seven months of his four year term.





Brooks also discussed testifying before the Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.