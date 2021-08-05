'I'm not kidding you': CNN's Burnett reassures viewers she's not fabricating details of Trump's absurd coup attempt

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," anchor Erin Burnett created a comprehensive -- and damning -- timeline based on new revelations about Trump and his officials' efforts to strong-arm the Justice Department to support nullifying the presidential election.

Burnett began by outlining the late-December actions of Trump lackey Jeffrey Clark.

"December 28th. Jeffrey Clark, a Trump loyalist who works at the Justice Department, circulates a letter," said Burnett. "This calls on Georgia to convene a special legislative session to look into, quote, 'irregularities' in the 2020 election. The letter falsely claims that the DOJ identified, quote, 'Significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple states, including the state of Georgia.' End quote. That is a complete lie. The Department of Justice had not identified that. It's a lie."

"January 1st. Meadows again e-mails [acting AG Jeffrey] Rosen and in this e-mail Meadows, chief of staff to the president of the United States, sends Rosen a YouTube video," said Burnett. "It talks about Italian satellites fixing the U.S. election. I'm not kidding you ... Rosen e-mailed this response: 'Pure insanity.' January 2nd, Trump again picks up the phone and calls Georgia top election officials, including the secretary of state Brad Raffensperger."

She then played audio of Trump asking Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes that would help him win the state.

"Okay," said Burnett. "And that was just one of 18 attempted calls to the secretary of state since Election Day!"

