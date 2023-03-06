Trump's rambling CPAC speech leaves CNN analyst stunned: 'This is someone who is not well'

CNN political analyst John Avlon was disturbed by the fact that former President Donald Trump remains the favorite to win the Republican Party's 2024 nomination despite going on a rambling and incoherent tirade at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

In particular, Avlon warned viewers against writing Trump off even though his power over the Republican Party appears to have diminished in recent months.

"It is easy to treat Trump as a side show because if you look at his, you know, posts on Truth Social, if you look at that rambling, 145-minute lie-filled speech, you'd say this is someone that is not well," he said. "Yet, we need to concede he's the front-runner for the Republican nomination and the more crowded the primary is, the more likely he is to win."

Avlon also said it would be a mistake to focus too much on Trump's verbal provocations given the other dangers he poses to the health of the American republic.

"He is somebody who is under multiple investigations right now, somebody who tried to overturn out democracy," Avlon noted. "But that is not a disqualifier in today's Republican Party. So I think we need to be wide-eyed about that right now."

