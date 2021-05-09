Trump ridiculed for 'legit losing his mind' and attacking 'junky' Kentucky Derby-winning horse

Mar-a-Lago resident and former U.S. president Donald Trump fired off a statement on his blog on Sunday afternoon, attacking Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit as a "junky" (sic) and signaling the investigation into the use of an illegal substance, presumably by the horse's trainer, was a sign of America's decline -- which also led to his election loss.
According to the ex-president's important missive to the public, "So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country."
He then added, "The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!"
Judging by Twitter reactions, most people are laughing at Trump for having a meltdown over the racing industry news, with one commenter writing the one-term president is "legit losing his mind."
You can see some responses below:
@DailyCaller Ironically, the world’s not laughing at us for the first time in 4 years.— This is not not a test (@This is not not a test)1620580561.0
@DailyCaller Adderall junkie with a cokehead son says Wot?? 🙄. @DonaldJTrumpJr tell your deadbeat dad to pipe down.— Simon Haye (@Simon Haye)1620580213.0
@DailyCaller This man is legit losing his mind.— President Elect Lenny (@President Elect Lenny)1620580196.0
@nypost Presumably he hasn’t met a guy called Don Jr— Daniel (@Daniel)1620583843.0
@nypost @LeiSurz073 Take it out on the trainer not the horse , DJ— CamaroRacer (@CamaroRacer)1620584406.0
@nypost I'm sure the horse wasn't the one making the decision to use steroids.— Markku Lehtinen (@Markku Lehtinen)1620585254.0
@nypost Dear gawd. If that’s what he calls the horse, I can only imagine what he calls Junior.— Paula Jean Fox (@Paula Jean Fox)1620583923.0
@Mediaite It's "junkie," dotard— maxtm ✊🏿 🏳️🌈 (@maxtm ✊🏿 🏳️🌈)1620584735.0
@Mediaite For the first time in history, the most mocked, hated, and distrusted person on the planet was a Presiden… https://t.co/SlJIEkAYf8— Jonathan Gaffney 🇺🇸 (@Jonathan Gaffney 🇺🇸)1620582559.0
@Mediaite Is he crazy or what?— Verona Vacianna (@Verona Vacianna)1620586049.0
Ladies and gentlemen, the leader of the Republican Party! The horse is a junky… Dumbest. Movement. Ever. #maga https://t.co/TcItiTWqsc— Johnny Wright 🤘🏻🥩🥃 (@Johnny Wright 🤘🏻🥩🥃)1620584619.0
@JackMacCFB This is just sad— Lakersblake2 (@Lakersblake2)1620581142.0
@alexsalvinews And you think this came from the mind of a totally normal person?— ((Mr. J)) (@((Mr. J)))1620582455.0
@DailyCaller Please tell me this isn't real......— fateyeighty (@fateyeighty)1620582062.0