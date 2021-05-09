Trump ridiculed for 'legit losing his mind' and attacking 'junky' Kentucky Derby-winning horse
Donald Trump during an interview with Axios. (YouTube/Screenshot)

Mar-a-Lago resident and former U.S. president Donald Trump fired off a statement on his blog on Sunday afternoon, attacking Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit as a "junky" (sic) and signaling the investigation into the use of an illegal substance, presumably by the horse's trainer, was a sign of America's decline -- which also led to his election loss.

According to the ex-president's important missive to the public, "So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country."

He then added, "The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!"

Judging by Twitter reactions, most people are laughing at Trump for having a meltdown over the racing industry news, with one commenter writing the one-term president is "legit losing his mind."

