Ex-White House reporter suggests Trump is acting 'crazy' because his 'survival instincts are failing'
According to a former White House correspondent who spent the Donald Trump years trying to get straight answers out of the ex-president's press secretaries, there is a marked difference between the man he covered in the Oval Office and the man who is posting threats against judges and prosecutors.

In a column for Salon, journalist Brian Karem suggested that Trump might be trying to appear irrational as a possible last-gasp defense if a guilty verdict looms in one of his multiple trials.

As Karem points out, the combative Trump he covered before he lost in 2020 to Joe Biden, "was often loud, obnoxious and abusive, but often accompanied his diatribes with "a wink." But, he went on, "Now he's like an unhinged and crazy mob boss."

"Perhaps he's setting himself up to plead diminished mental capacity after a slew of recent posts on his favorite social media platform that sound like a horrible cry for help," he suggested before later adding, "Donald Trump's world, in other words, is crumbling."

"Trump is either genuinely crazy or he's acting like it to try to avoid prison. His supporters are incapable of adapting to that reality," he elaborated. "We have very real concerns, including some of the toughest existential threats humanity has ever faced. Climate change, potential nuclear war, famine and global militarization threaten our survival, but we're stuck talking about this one crazy SOB – apparently we can't solve the other problems until we fix this one."

He added, "Perhaps the best thing we could all do is forget all about Donald Trump — after he's long gone. The best he can do is to plead insanity.

"But don't count on it. Donald Trump does not care about humanity. He only cares about himself — and now his survival instincts are failing."

