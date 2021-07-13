'That's what crazy dictators do': Trump slammed for allegedly demanding execution of leaker who made him look bad

According to an excerpt from a new book from the Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender, former president Donald Trump flew into a rage after it was leaked that he fled to a secure White House bunker as protests mounted outside over the murder of George Floyd by a white cop.
Bender reported Trump held a tense meeting where he demanded high-ranking members find the leaker before blurting, "Whoever did that, they should be charged with treason! They should be executed!"
Critics of the president reacted on Twitter with both disgust and -- in some cases a lack of surprise the former president would act like a dictator and seek retribution against anyone who dared to make him look weak.
As one commenter succinctly put it: "That's what crazy dictators do."
You can read more in that vein below:
@realTuckFrumper Trump really thought he was a king. What a loser https://t.co/KxRotamtxl— Margarita (@Margarita) 1626182929.0
"Then-President Donald Trump was furious after the media reported that he and his family hid in the White House bun… https://t.co/oBZ9PxlZSF— Roy Rogers (@Roy Rogers) 1626186700.0
Chickenshit Trump has hid in his bunker every time there is a threat. He is a coward. He’s only good if he’s gettin… https://t.co/QdeIoGlVz0— David Stein (@David Stein) 1626181448.0
He wasn’t upset at over 600K deaths due to his incompetent pandemic management but he was the most upset aides had… https://t.co/hi7lFRiJ24— ᒪIᘔᗩᗷEᒪᒪᗩ 💉🍩🌊🏳️🌈🐾🐱🐶🐨🐾🏳️⚧️🌊🍩 (@ᒪIᘔᗩᗷEᒪᒪᗩ 💉🍩🌊🏳️🌈🐾🐱🐶🐨🐾🏳️⚧️🌊🍩) 1626186452.0
Well isn't that uncivilized. Barbaric Monster. Nothing but a wannabe Hitler. #hedoesnthavetheballs https://t.co/TnnMy25RuF— Sondra (@Sondra) 1626184846.0
Bunker Boy didn’t like us knowing he hid in a bunker. https://t.co/3dRW39H28j— The Office of Upright ❌ (@The Office of Upright ❌) 1626185234.0
Just as we thought...TFG was INDEED a #BunkerBitch https://t.co/g642GQLM4q— Kae Dee 😷 (@Kae Dee 😷) 1626182675.0
@politicususa That's what crazy dictators do. https://t.co/0IDkCYhDu3— Bob Loblaw (@Bob Loblaw) 1626181575.0
So he was in the bunker during the black lives matter protest but he wasn't in the bunker on January 6th that shoul… https://t.co/k7QsNDrONV— Johnny mal (@Johnny mal) 1626182845.0
If America was to ever consider executing anyone it would be an insurrectionist not a person who leaked trivial inf… https://t.co/02zHySLs7h— 🅿️2️⃣🅱️ (@🅿️2️⃣🅱️) 1626186274.0