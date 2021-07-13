'That's what crazy dictators do': Trump slammed for allegedly demanding execution of leaker who made him look bad

According to an excerpt from a new book from the Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender, former president Donald Trump flew into a rage after it was leaked that he fled to a secure White House bunker as protests mounted outside over the murder of George Floyd by a white cop.

Bender reported Trump held a tense meeting where he demanded high-ranking members find the leaker before blurting, "Whoever did that, they should be charged with treason! They should be executed!"

Critics of the president reacted on Twitter with both disgust and -- in some cases a lack of surprise the former president would act like a dictator and seek retribution against anyone who dared to make him look weak.

As one commenter succinctly put it: "That's what crazy dictators do."

