'Crazy-bread MAGA' voters won't be enough to save Trump: Dem strategist

During a panel discussion on CNN early Saturday morning, Democratic strategist Maria Cardona latched onto GOP strategist Alice Stewart's comparison between "crazy-bread" versus "milquetoast" voters who will dictate who will be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.
Using the aforementioned "crazy-bread" voters who will vote for Donald Trump no matter how many times he is indicted as a reference point, Cardona said there is not enough of them to propel Trump back to the Oval Office.
Pointing out "what Joe Biden is putting on the floor, " she added, "The crazy-bread MAGA extremist agenda that is trying to take away women's rights, that is trying to ban books, trying to rewrite African-American history; that is not something that Americans want in the White House."
"They don't want the crazy-bread in the White House," she continued. "They had it for four years and I don't think you're going to see another independent voter or a suburban woman say, 'Oh, a fourth indictment? Now I'm going to be able to support crazy-bread Trump!' No, I don't think so."
"Frankly no other Republican is adding support right now among the voters that they needed, and I don't see how that's going to happen between now and the election," she concluded.
