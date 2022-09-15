'Charge Trump now': Legal expert says DOJ shouldn't wait for midterms to indict former president

Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu wants the Department of Justice to ignore past precedent about maintaining radio silence about politically sensitive investigations ahead of elections and file charges against former President Donald Trump immediately.

Writing in The Daily Beast, Wu argues that it's time to "charge Trump now," regardless of past unwritten norms the DOJ has observed.

"The current criminal investigation into potential Espionage Act violations centered around the national defense documents recovered at Mar-a-Lago involves potential ongoing risks to U.S. national security and even possible danger to human sources," he argues. "Investigating such a dangerous situation should not be put off until after the midterm elections."

Wu also thinks that it would be a mistake to hold off on charging Trump allies for trying to illegally overturn the 2020 election since some of them, most notably attorney John Eastman, are still trying to overturn the results.

"Fear of being accused of corrupt political motivations cannot be DOJ’s guiding star in the midst of unprecedented twin threats to national security and our elections. The possible dangers posed to our country by such threats is so grave that every delay may cause irreparable harm and the DOJ needs to understand that trying to avoid the appearance of looking political by doing nothing can end up being political.