Former President Donald Trump has spent the week losing both in court and at the ballot box, and The Atlantic's David Graham wasted no time mocking him for his misfortune.

In his latest column, Graham likened Trump to the legend of King Midas, except instead of gold, everything Trump touches "turns to crime."

He was particularly struck by the way Trump seemingly engages in criminal behavior out of sheer habit, whether it's owning a business rife with fraudulent accounting or hiding away top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"These two news items show the sweep of Trump’s lawlessness, from the mundane to the unique," he argued. "The business crimes are a classic small-time offense. The only remarkable thing about that case is that it happens to involve the former president’s company. Meanwhile, in the case of classified documents, the evidence suggests he committed a crime that nearly no person other than a former president could commit."

RELATED: Trump's 'moral character' should have made 'this unfolding disaster' obvious to his apologists: columnist

Graham also found himself in awe of the fact that there was yet another stash of government documents located on a Trump property this week, despite the fact that Trump was already in legal jeopardy for his refusal to willingly hand over the government documents that were seized at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

All of this led Graham to conclude that "no trespass is too large -- or too small -- to tempt him."