'Beyond nuts': MSNBC panel stunned as Trump lawyers scramble to avoid paying price for his lies

A panel discussion hosted by MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Thursday descended into disbelief at the current state of legal representation on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Hayes started off by recounting new reporting indicating that the United States Department of Justice has moved to hold Trump's office in contempt for repeatedly providing false assurances that all classified documents requested by the government had been turned over.

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman told Hayes he was particularly struck by the fact that none of Trump's attorneys has been willing to become his official custodian of records, as they apparently do not trust him enough to be truthful.

"This is so indicative of who Trump is as a person and a client," he said. "Everybody has a custodian of records. Crime bosses have a custodian of records! There is always someone who can do this!"

He then speculated that recently appointed special counsel Jack Smith pushed for the Trump team to be held in contempt to show that the DOJ is finished getting "diddled around."

"This is beyond nuts," he commented.

Hayes compared being Trump's custodian of records to being a drummer for the legendary parody band Spinal Tap, as whatever musician agreed to play drums for the band was destined to meet a grisly end, often in the form of spontaneous combustion during performances.

