Even Stephen Miller couldn't give any exculpatory evidence for Trump in J6 interviews: former prosecutor

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers outlined a telling aspect of the transcripts released by the House January 6 Committee that are an ominous sign for former President Donald Trump.

And one of the main interviews that best exemplifies this point, she argued, is that of White House strategist Stephen Miller.

"One of the transcripts released today was from longtime loyal Trump aide Stephen Miller," said anchor Sara Sidner. "He said, quote, 'It's extreme or outlandish to think Trump or anyone in the White House would have wanted anything other than peace and harmony on January 6th.' That seems to fly in the face of what we saw coming out of their mouths. But what do you say to Stephen Miller?"

"You know, it's funny, Sara," said Rodgers. "One of the things I think we're seeing in these transcripts, and I know we haven't seen them all yet, but I'm really struck by what what's not there. Prosecutors are going to look for elements that support charges, each element beyond a reasonable doubt. But they're also going to look for evidence that undercuts that. They need to know if there is any exculpatory evidence in there. Stephen Miller is the type of witness that would try to provide that."

Instead of such evidence, Rodgers noted, the best that Miller could deliver for the committee was "saying general things like oh, you'd have to be crazy to think that anyone wanted anything other than peace."

"So what we're really not seeing in any of these transcripts — at least not yet — is evidence that undercuts what the committee's conclusion is," said Rodgers. "And so if I'm a prosecutor, so far I'm looking at this body of evidence and saying this looks pretty solid for charges, and I'm not seeing anything contradicting that. And Stephen Miller is the sort of witness who would want to provide that sort of information if he could. So the fact that you're seeing him, Don Jr., and other witnesses not giving us that sort of thing, I think that in and of itself is really telling."

