Trump complaints about campaign schedule slapped down by CNN host: 'You were indicted four times!'
Former President Donald Trump (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CNN's Phil Mattingly on Tuesday smacked down former President Donald Trump for complaining about having to run a presidential campaign while making multiple court appearances related to the dozens of criminal charges that have been leveled against him.

In particular, Mattingly noted that Trump operatives decried "election interference" after Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered his trial for allegedly defrauding the United States while trying to remain in power for March 4th, 2024, which is just a day before the Super Tuesday primaries.

"Look, man: You were indicted four times the middle of a campaign," he said. "It was going to be problematic."

Mattingly then displayed a calendar showing that there were other crucial primary contests in the weeks following Super Tuesday, meaning that there simply are not many time slots that can be used for the former president's trials that would not bring charges of "election interference."

Jessica Washington, a senior reporter for The Root, chimed in to argue that the optics of all this would be rough for Trump during the campaign season.

"If he's going to a federal courthouse the day before more than a dozen states in the country are voting, optically that would be extremely stark compared to other candidates on the trail going to their rallies and their events and giving stump speeches," she said.

