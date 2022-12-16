Jan. 6 Committee to vote on referring Trump to DOJ on 'at least' three criminal charges
President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Phoenix, photo by Gage Skidmore.

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building will reportedly hold a vote next week to refer "at least" three different criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the United States Department of Justice.

Politico reports that the committee will vote on whether to refer Trump to the DOJ on charges that will include inciting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States government.

According to Politico, the committee will present "extensive justification" in its recommendation of charges against the former president, who directed his supporter to march to the United States Capitol building on January 6th and then remained silent for more than three hours as they broke into the building and violently rioted on his behalf.

The former president was impeached in the House of Representatives for inciting the riot and received 57 votes in the Senate to convict, which was ten short of the two-thirds needed to remove him from office.

Trump could face referrals on additional charges as well, although Politico's report does not outline what those charges could be.

