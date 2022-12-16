'It's all in jeopardy': Kevin McCarthy sounds increasingly alarmed as GOP opponents refuse to budge
Kevin McCarthy on Facebook.

Although House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has publicly remained confident about his chances of becoming the next Speaker of the Republican-led House of Representatives, he struck a more worried note during an interview with right-wing talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Friday.

As relayed by CNN's Manu Raju, McCarthy acknowledged that he hasn't been able to persuade the five Republicans who have vowed to block his long-sought speakership bid to change their minds.

"Well, we’re still continuing to talk, but they have not moved," he said.

McCarthy then outlined the serious consequences for House Republicans should they get themselves into a protracted leadership battle.

RELATED: 'Ugly as hell' RNC feud not expected to end soon: report

"It would delay everything, getting committees up and running, being able to do the things that... need to get done," McCarthy said.

He also said it would damage public trust if Republicans spent the first weeks of their new majority slinging nonstop mud at one another.

"People look at us and believe, 'Are you ready to be the majority if this is what’s happening?'" he said. "How can you pass the big bills? How can you change the course of history? How can you secure the border? How can you become energy independent?... It’s all in jeopardy."

Even though McCarthy has gone out of his way to get the support of even far-right lawmakers in his party, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), he still has a hardcore group refusing to support him, including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

SmartNews