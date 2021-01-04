Trump 'may have wandered into a criminal violation' with Georgia call: GOP election lawyer

Longtime Republican election attorney Ben Ginsberg on Monday told CNN that he believed President Donald Trump may have gotten himself into legal hot water with his phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

When asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota about the legality of Trump's demand that Raffensperger "find" enough votes for him to win the state of Georgia, Ginsberg said that "Donald Trump may have sort of wandered into a criminal violation" with his conduct.

Ginsberg said that it was debatable whether Trump's call was legal, but he didn't hesitate to argue that it was highly immoral.

"It's morally repugnant because a candidate, especially a president of the United States, calling up a state official and telling him to jigger the results because he didn't like the way they turned out is about as anti-democratic and really anti-American as it can possibly get," he said. "And this is the person we're looking to for leadership in the country!"

Ginsberg also chided Republicans for continuing to kowtow to Trump's demands despite the fact that "he's traipsing in illegal territory."

