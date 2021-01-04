Trump 'may have wandered into a criminal violation' with Georgia call: GOP election lawyer

<p>"I believe Chief Justice John Roberts & a multitude of powerful individuals worldwide are being blackmailed in a horrendous scheme involving rape & murder of children captured on videotape," Wood tweeted early Monday. "I have the key to the files containing the videos. I have also shared this information."</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">I believe Chief Justice John Roberts & a multitude of powerful individuals worldwide are being blackmailed in a horrendous scheme involving rape & murder of children captured on videotape.<br/><br/>I have the key to the files containing the videos. I have also shared this information.<br/>— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) <a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1345991175690457091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p>The Georgia attorney <a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1345987732569518080" target="_blank">claimed</a> he and his allies are under physical threat for exposing allegations that line up with the right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory about a satanic cabal of political and media elites running a pedophile ring, which Trump supposedly will bring down -- although prediction after prediction about these events have failed to materialize.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">This blackmail scheme is conducted by members of 10 of world's most well-known & “elite" intelligence agencies.<br/><br/>One of those groups was hacked by a group known as Lizard Squad. The blackmail files of rape & murder were obtained by this group & copy was provided to Isaac Kappy. <a href="https://t.co/9lCAggRrCG">https://t.co/9lCAggRrCG</a><br/>— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) <a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1345992806750433280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">The blackmail targets are approached with a gun, a child, & a camera. The target is ordered to rape the child on video. The target is then ordered to shoot the child on video. The target is then owned & controlled by the blackmailers until blackmail evidence loses its value.<br/>— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) <a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1345993980811616256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p>Wood has also been claiming that actor and QAnon conspiracy theorist Isaac Kappy, who <a href="https://people.com/movies/actor-isaac-kappy-dead/" target="_blank">took his own life</a> in 2019, was murdered as part of the wide-ranging plot, which the attorney suggested involves the Lizard Squad hacking group, <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/lin-wood-antonin-scalia-john-roberts-jeffrey-epstein_n_5fee0bfbc5b65a92290dc2e4" target="_blank">Jeffrey Epstein</a> and foreign intelligence services.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">I would never make an accusation without having reliable source for it. Stakes are too high. So I did due diligence to validate the accuracy of the shocking information I am revealing tonight. I am entirely comfortable that you are learning the truth. A truth that explains much.<br/>— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) <a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1346003831503646723?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>
CONTINUE READING
Show less