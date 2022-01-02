Trump served notice that there will be no hesitation on criminal referrals by Capitol riot committee chair
During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Rep. Bennie Thompson (R-MS) told host Dana Bash that the House select committee looking into the Jan 6th insurrection that he heads will not hesitate to ask for criminal, charges against former president Donald Trump.

Pressed by the CNN host whether he believes the former p[residemnt engaged in criminal conduct, the Mississippi Democrat kept his cards close to his vest and divulged little, but said criminal charges would certainly be warranted based on what the committee discovers.

"Well, we don't know," he stated when asked about the possibility of Trump criminality before adding, "We're in the process of trying to get all the information. But I can say if there's anything that we come up on as a committee that we think would warrant a referral to the Department of Justice, we'll do that."

"That's our oath as members of Congress," elaborated. "So it's not just that. It's any of the other things we're looking at, if there's any confidence on the part of our committee that something criminal we believe has occurred, we'll make the referral."

