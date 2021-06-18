'Who wrote it for him?' Trump ridiculed for 'embarrassing' op-ed attacking critical race theory
Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump weighed in on the so-called "critical race theory" controversy that's roiling local school boards with an op-ed denouncing the topic as "depraved."

The twice-impeached one-term president complained bitterly that President Joe Biden had, on Day One, abolished the "1776 Commission" the Trump administration hastily assembled to promote "patriotic" historical virtues to counter the "1619 Project," a New York Times initiative that placed slaves and Black Americans closer to the center of the nation's story.

"As a candidate, Joe Biden's number one promise was to 'unite' America," Trump wrote in an op-ed published by Real Clear Politics. "Yet in his first months as president, his number one priority has been to divide our country by race and gender at every turn."

"There is no clearer example than the Biden administration's new effort aimed at indoctrinating America's schoolchildren with some of the most toxic and anti-American theories ever conceived," the ex-president added.

The op-ed didn't go over well, although many critics suspected Trump may have written the piece himself.