'Who wrote it for him?' Trump ridiculed for 'embarrassing' op-ed attacking critical race theory

Donald Trump weighed in on the so-called "critical race theory" controversy that's roiling local school boards with an op-ed denouncing the topic as "depraved."
The twice-impeached one-term president complained bitterly that President Joe Biden had, on Day One, abolished the "1776 Commission" the Trump administration hastily assembled to promote "patriotic" historical virtues to counter the "1619 Project," a New York Times initiative that placed slaves and Black Americans closer to the center of the nation's story.
"As a candidate, Joe Biden's number one promise was to 'unite' America," Trump wrote in an op-ed published by Real Clear Politics. "Yet in his first months as president, his number one priority has been to divide our country by race and gender at every turn."
"There is no clearer example than the Biden administration's new effort aimed at indoctrinating America's schoolchildren with some of the most toxic and anti-American theories ever conceived," the ex-president added.
The op-ed didn't go over well, although many critics suspected Trump may have written the piece himself.
OK I just woke up and turned on @NewDay and the chyron reads “Trump pens Op-Ed” and I think I’m still buzzed from l… https://t.co/8mh30Bfxyv— TWalsh (@TWalsh) 1624018594.0
@kenwheaton @allahpundit Totally capable of this. https://t.co/ErGwWTjoc4— Corey Doiron (@Corey Doiron) 1624018761.0
@tonytestadura @DonaldJTrumpJr Hahaha. His op-Ed in the Delusional Elementary School Newsletter, no doubt.— nancy merritt (@nancy merritt) 1624018171.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Who wrote it for him?— "International Strategery" (Ret.) (@"International Strategery" (Ret.)) 1624018715.0
@livi_lein @DonaldJTrumpJr This is too much for them to comprehend— kush bai (@kush bai) 1624018108.0
@allahpundit The only worthwhile question thar arises from this is if Stephen Miller wrote it or if Martin Dugard i… https://t.co/vd6ezpKJCQ— Aaron Klueber (@Aaron Klueber) 1624018609.0
@SolomanLogan @DonaldJTrumpJr Stephen Miller rides again— Ethel Roberts (@Ethel Roberts) 1624017827.0
Clearly not written by Donald Trump, as it uses complete sentences and words with more than two syllables. https://t.co/qcQhr4oVuk— 🦕Greg A🦖 (@🦕Greg A🦖) 1624019010.0
Me, yesterday: Republicans like Trump keep invoking MLK’s line about the “content of their character” in their atta… https://t.co/oU6M5o7ijf— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse) 1624016906.0
lol how embarrassing for RCP that they printed this (and also referred to him as the 46th President). https://t.co/I9DcGMeY6z— Ben Yelin (@Ben Yelin) 1624016482.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Your dad thinks Frederick Douglass is still alive.— DrSwalsh🌊🇺🇸⚖️🍺⛳ (@DrSwalsh🌊🇺🇸⚖️🍺⛳) 1624019469.0