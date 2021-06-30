Historians give Trump brutal grades in new survey -- and rank him worse than the president who died after a month
www.rawstory.com

C-SPAN on Wednesday released its latest rankings of American presidents as determined by dozens of prominent historians -- and it revealed some very unwelcome news for former President Donald Trump.

Overall, historians ranked Trump as the fourth-worst president ever, coming in one spot below former President William Henry Harrison, who died after just one month in office.

The only presidents on the list to rank worse than Trump were Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan.

Johnson was the first American president to be impeached and Trump was the first American president to be impeached twice. Buchanan, meanwhile, is best remembered for lurching America toward a civil war.

Breaking down individual leadership characteristics, the historians ranked Trump dead last in moral authority and was ranked even worse on this score than Richard Nixon, the only American president to resign in the face of impeachment.

Trump also ranked poorly in the category of crisis management, no doubt a reflection of his widely criticized response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 Americans.

Read the full survey here.

SmartNews