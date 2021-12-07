Trump endorses David Perdue for Georgia governor — officially throwing Brian Kemp under the bus

On Monday, former President Donald Trump issued a statement endorsing former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) for governor of Georgia — picking him over incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

This endorsement came just after Perdue, who lost re-election in a runoff earlier this year, declared his candidacy, setting up a massive intraparty showdown for next year as former Georgia Senate Minority Leader and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams prepares for another bid for the office. Kemp, for his part, has attacked Perdue's entry into the race, calling the run a bid to “soothe his own bruised ego” after his loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff.

But Trump is making clear which side of the fight he backs.

"He is Conservative fighter who isn't afraid of the Radical Left, and is the only candidate in Georgia who can beat Stacey "The Hoax" Abrams in November," wrote Trump of Perdue. "Brian Kemp has failed Georgia. He caved to Stacey Abrams before the 2020 Election and allowed massive Election Fraud to take place."

Kemp was originally elected with Trump's full-throated endorsement. However, their relationship soured after President Joe Biden carried the state of Georgia. Trump demanded that Kemp help him overturn the results of the election, something he was unable to do, which led to a falling out.

Read the full endorsement below: